CJTF-HOA Weather Balloon Launch

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Doug Jacobs, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) air operations senior enlisted leader, handles the inflation of a weather balloon, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 17, 2026. Weather balloons gather atmospheric data that directly inform operation decisions and support safe and effective mission executions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)