U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Doug Jacobs, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) air operations senior enlisted leader, handles the inflation of a weather balloon, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 17, 2026. Weather balloons gather atmospheric data that directly inform operation decisions and support safe and effective mission executions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 07:36
|Photo ID:
|9798495
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-RL287-4785
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA Weather Balloon Launch [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Adila Hamdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.