CJTF-HOA Weather Balloon Launch

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U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Katherine Mulhern, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa joint meteorological and oceanographic officer, left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nico Block, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa weather forecaster, middle, U.S. Air Force MSgt. Doug Jacobs, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) air operations senior enlisted leader, perform final preparations by tying a knot in a weather balloon, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 17, 2026. Weather balloons gather atmospheric data that directly inform operation decisions and support safe and effective mission executions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)