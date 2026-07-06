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    Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing posing for a group photo after completing the Darby 40-Mile Challenge in Torbole, Italy. [Image 2 of 3]

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    Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing posing for a group photo after completing the Darby 40-Mile Challenge in Torbole, Italy.

    ITALY

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing posing for a group photo after completing the Darby 40-Mile Challenge in Torbole, Italy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 01:59
    Photo ID: 9798235
    VIRIN: 260704-A-FU201-4938
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 532.55 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing posing for a group photo after completing the Darby 40-Mile Challenge in Torbole, Italy. [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Capt. Javier Pino, with U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, poses beside a plaque honoring Col. William O. Darby.
    Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing posing for a group photo after completing the Darby 40-Mile Challenge in Torbole, Italy.
    U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden, animal care specialist at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, after conquering the 40-mile trek in Trobole, Italy.

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