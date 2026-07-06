Date Taken: 07.03.2026 Date Posted: 07.08.2026 01:59 Photo ID: 9798235 VIRIN: 260704-A-FU201-4938 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 532.55 KB Location: IT

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This work, Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing posing for a group photo after completing the Darby 40-Mile Challenge in Torbole, Italy. [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.