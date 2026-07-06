Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing posing for a group photo after completing the Darby 40-Mile Challenge in Torbole, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 01:59
|Photo ID:
|9798235
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-FU201-4938
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|532.55 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing posing for a group photo after completing the Darby 40-Mile Challenge in Torbole, Italy. [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VRA, RP Soldiers Conquer 40-Mile Darby Challenge in Italy on America's 250th
No keywords found.