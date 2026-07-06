U.S. Army Capt. Javier Pino, with U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, poses beside a plaque honoring Col. William O. Darby near where the founding commander of the Army Rangers was killed in Torbole, Italy, July 4, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 01:59
|Photo ID:
|9798229
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-FU201-4429
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Capt. Javier Pino, with U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, poses beside a plaque honoring Col. William O. Darby. [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VRA, RP Soldiers Conquer 40-Mile Darby Challenge in Italy on America's 250th
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