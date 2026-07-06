Date Taken: 07.03.2026 Date Posted: 07.08.2026 01:59 Photo ID: 9798229 VIRIN: 260703-A-FU201-4429 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.09 MB Location: IT

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Capt. Javier Pino, with U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, poses beside a plaque honoring Col. William O. Darby. [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.