VRA, RP Soldiers Conquer 40-Mile Darby Challenge in Italy on America's 250th

Photo By Michelle Thum | U.S. Army Capt. Javier Pino, with U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, poses beside a plaque honoring Col. William O. Darby near where the founding commander of the Army Rangers was killed in Torbole, Italy, July 4, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michelle Thum | U.S. Army Capt. Javier Pino, with U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity,...... read more read more

Driven by history and camaraderie, Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wingembarked on a do-it-yourself version of the Darby 40-Mile Challenge. The march honors the legacy of Brig. Gen. William O. Darby—the founding commander of the Army Rangers—and the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division who lost their lives in the frigid waters of Lake Garda on April 30, 1945.

"We definitely came away with a few blisters, but every step was worth it," said Army Capt. Javier Pino, Veterinary Officer in Charge of the Spangdahlem Air Base Veterinary Treatment Facility and Benelux Branch. "To spend the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence walking in the footsteps of the men of the 10th Mountain Division was a privilege."

The official Darby 40-miler, historically held in late April, was discontinued in its traditional supported format this year. In its place, founder and retired Soldier Rick "Ranger Rick" Tscherne opened a DIY window.

Rising at 2:00 a.m. for a 3:30 a.m. start, the team departed from Peschiera del Garda. Unlike the traditional April event, which features cooler upper-60s weather and dedicated aid stations, the July 4th team faced an unsupported route with temperatures soaring into the high 80s.

Navigating morning spiderwebs across the trail, the team hit checkpoints through Lazise, Garda, and Malcesine, utilizing local grocery stores to restock water and grab fruit ice cream pops to combat the midday heat.

"Despite the grueling distance, everyone maintained a positive attitude, constantly motivating one another and sharing resources," Pino recalled, noting the team finished in just over 11 hours and 15 minutes.

The joint-service team brought together service members geographically dispersed across Germany and Belgium. Participants were:

U.S. Army Capt. Javier Pino

U.S. Army Capt. Rachael Webber

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathanial Gibbons

U.S. Army Sgt. Danielle Peoples

U.S. Army Sgt. Gus Poulos

U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden

U.S. Air Force Capt. Max Leonov

Pino specifically highlighted the critical contributions of the team's NCOIC, Sgt. Danielle Peoples, and its youngest participant, Pfc. Malenah Worden.

For the youngest member of the team, the march showed her and her team what hey are capable of.

“A hike like this teaches you that your body is capable of much more than you often realize- it’s usually your mind that starts telling you to stop before your body actually has to,” said Pfc. Malenah Worden. “Growth happens when you choose to keep moving forward, even when it would be easier to quit.”

The DIY nature of the march meant the team expected no fanfare at the Torbole finish line. However, Tscherne tipped off the Association Benàch, a historical preservation group dedicated to honoring WWI and WWII history in northern Italy.

Association co-founder Ben Appleby and treasurer Antonella Previdi surprised the team at the Darby memorial with a reception including U.S. and Italian flags and challenge coins.

"When 'Ranger Rick' Richard Tscherne told us that a group of U.S. service members had decided to take on the DIY Darby 40 Miler on such a historic day — and in extreme heat, without any support along the route — we felt the least we could do was be there to welcome them," said Appleby. "Antonella and I know just how demanding it is, so we wanted to thank them for their remarkable effort."

As Association Benàch prepares to take over coordination of future Darby 40 events, they are actively looking to partner with the U.S. military to ensure the tradition continues.

For the Soldiers of VRA-RP, the 40 miles forged a lasting bond.

"The single greatest takeaway from this weekend was camaraderie," Pino said. "It is one of those events that we will tell the story of the time we completed 40 miles in Lake Garda on the 250th Birthday of the USA throughout our military careers and beyond."