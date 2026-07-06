U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden, animal care specialist at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, after conquering the 40-mile trek in Trobole, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 01:59
|Photo ID:
|9798234
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-FU201-9997
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden, animal care specialist at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, after conquering the 40-mile trek in Trobole, Italy. [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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