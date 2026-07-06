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    U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden, animal care specialist at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, after conquering the 40-mile trek in Trobole, Italy. [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden, animal care specialist at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, after conquering the 40-mile trek in Trobole, Italy.

    ITALY

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden, animal care specialist at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, after conquering the 40-mile trek in Trobole, Italy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 01:59
    Photo ID: 9798234
    VIRIN: 260704-A-FU201-9997
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden, animal care specialist at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, after conquering the 40-mile trek in Trobole, Italy. [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Capt. Javier Pino, with U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, poses beside a plaque honoring Col. William O. Darby.
    Soldiers from U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz and an Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing posing for a group photo after completing the Darby 40-Mile Challenge in Torbole, Italy.
    U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden, animal care specialist at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, after conquering the 40-mile trek in Trobole, Italy.

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