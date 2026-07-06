Date Taken: 07.03.2026 Date Posted: 07.08.2026 01:59 Photo ID: 9798234 VIRIN: 260704-A-FU201-9997 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 1.09 MB Location: IT

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This work, U.S. Army Pfc. Malenah Worden, animal care specialist at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, after conquering the 40-mile trek in Trobole, Italy. [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.