U.S. service members and guests observe the Basilone Road Reopening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 2, 2026. The completed project restored and stabilized the damaged roadway with reinforced infrastructure, upgraded drainage and relocated utilities, ensuring safe, reliable access for personnel, military vehicles and mission-essential operations across MCB Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9797807
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-GI936-1217
|Resolution:
|20810x6618
|Size:
|22.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Basilone Road Reopening [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Haley Fourmet Gustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.