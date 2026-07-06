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    Basilone Road Reopening [Image 8 of 11]

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    Basilone Road Reopening

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and U.S. Navy Capt. Catherine U. Eyrich, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, laugh after cutting the ribbon during the Basilone Road Reopening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 2, 2026. The completed project restored and stabilized the damaged roadway with reinforced infrastructure, upgraded drainage and relocated utilities, ensuring safe, reliable access for personnel, military vehicles and mission-essential operations across MCB Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 19:30
    Photo ID: 9797802
    VIRIN: 260702-M-GI936-1309
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Basilone Road Reopening [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Haley Fourmet Gustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC
    Re-Open
    Command General
    Basilone Road
    Marines
    Construction

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