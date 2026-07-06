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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, right, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Mr. Steve Leathers, vice president of Reyes Construction, shake hands after cutting the ribbon during the Basilone Road Reopening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 2, 2026. The completed project restored and stabilized the damaged roadway with reinforced infrastructure, upgraded drainage and relocated utilities, ensuring safe, reliable access for personnel, military vehicles and mission-essential operations across MCB Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)