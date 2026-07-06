Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Catherine U. Eyrich, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, delivers remarks during the Basilone Road Reopening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 2, 2026. The completed project restored and stabilized the damaged roadway with reinforced infrastructure, upgraded drainage and relocated utilities, ensuring safe, reliable access for personnel, military vehicles and mission-essential operations across MCB Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)