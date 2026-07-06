92nd Medical Group assumption of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian C. Epperson, left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Karen Williams, right, 92nd Medical Group incoming commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 7, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the incoming commander’s assumption of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9797711
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-VC982-1050
|Resolution:
|4457x2965
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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