92nd Medical Group assumption of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Karen Williams, 92nd Medical Group incoming commander, delivers remarks during an assumption of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 7, 2026.) The assumption of command ceremony recognized the official transfer of authority and responsibility to the incoming commander of the 92nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9797710
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-VC982-1054
|Resolution:
|4097x2726
|Size:
|1010.42 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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