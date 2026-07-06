92nd Medical Group assumption of command

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Medical Group render their first salute to U.S. Air Force Col. Karen Williams, 92nd Medical Group incoming commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 7, 2026. The first salute marks the start of a commander’s leadership of a unit and symbolizes the trust between a commander and their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9797706
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-VC982-1077
|Resolution:
|3383x2251
|Size:
|670.86 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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