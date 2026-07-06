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    92nd Medical Group assumption of command [Image 1 of 4]

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    92nd Medical Group assumption of command

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard present the colors during an assumption of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 7, 2026. The assumption of command ceremony recognized the official transfer of authority and responsibility to the incoming commander of the 92nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9797708
    VIRIN: 260707-F-VC982-1012
    Resolution: 5272x3508
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 92nd Medical Group assumption of command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    airmobilitycommand
    contentcollectionweek
    medical
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