92nd Medical Group assumption of command

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Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard present the colors during an assumption of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 7, 2026. The assumption of command ceremony recognized the official transfer of authority and responsibility to the incoming commander of the 92nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)