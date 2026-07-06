USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, along with U.S. Army senior leaders and Mongolian Armed Forces senior leaders visit the statue of Mongolian Maj. Gen. Güriin Ragchaa at the Five Hills Training Area near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 30, 2026. Ragchaa was a key figure in the creation of the Mongolian international peace keeping forces. Brunson visited the training area to observe training and operations during Khaan Quest 2026. Exercise Khaan Quest is an annual multinational peacekeeping and humanitarian training event co-hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)