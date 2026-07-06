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    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026 [Image 6 of 11]

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    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command (right), speaks with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 8th Military Police Brigade at at the Five Hills Training Area near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 30, 2026. Brunson visited the training area to observe training and operations during Khaan Quest 2026. Exercise Khaan Quest is an annual multinational peacekeeping and humanitarian training event co-hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 02:23
    Photo ID: 9796087
    VIRIN: 260630-A-KM154-1184
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026
    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026
    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026
    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026
    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026
    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026
    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026
    USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026
    USFK Commander Reaffirms Partnership with Mongolia
    USFK Commander Reaffirms Partnership with Mongolia
    USFK Commander Reaffirms Partnership with Mongolia

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    TAGS

    USFK
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
    KhaanQuest
    Mongolia (Mongolia)
    KhaanQuest26

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