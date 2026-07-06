USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, writes a message to the Mongolian Armed Forces at the Five Hills Training Area near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 30, 2026. Brunson visited the training area to observe training and operations during Khaan Quest 2026. Exercise Khaan Quest is an annual multinational peacekeeping and humanitarian training event co-hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)