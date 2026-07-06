USFK Commander Observes Training during Khaan Quest 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Makkonen Martin, Khaan Quest 2026 mayor cell officer in charge (left), briefs U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin M. Bolmer, senior enlisted leader of UNC, CFC, and USFK, on operations being conducted during Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 30, 2026. Exercise Khaan Quest is an annual multinational peacekeeping and humanitarian training event co-hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)