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    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive [Image 1 of 4]

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    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Robert Hammer 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, features artifacts related to U.S. military medical evacuation from the Civil War to conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Medevac capabilities have evolved from using a wagon or cart to technologically advanced mobile treatment units that get the warfighter treated and transported to safety quickly.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:29
    Photo ID: 9795358
    VIRIN: 250114-O-VO263-2667
    Resolution: 5089x3393
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive
    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive

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    Medical evacuation, medevac, helicopters, ambulance

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