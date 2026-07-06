The National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, features artifacts related to U.S. military medical evacuation from the Civil War to conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Medevac capabilities have evolved from using a wagon or cart to technologically advanced mobile treatment units that get the warfighter treated and transported to safety quickly.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9795358
|VIRIN:
|250114-O-VO263-2667
|Resolution:
|5089x3393
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.