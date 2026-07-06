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    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive [Image 2 of 4]

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    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    A helicopter medevacs injured service members from the 159th Medical Company during the War on Terror in 2005. Medevac capabilities have evolved from using a wagon or cart to technologically advanced mobile treatment units that get the warfighter treated and transported to safety quickly.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:27
    Photo ID: 9795352
    VIRIN: 260706-D-D0232-1380
    Resolution: 1792x1014
    Size: 644.4 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive
    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive
    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive
    From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive

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    Medical evacuation, medevac, helicopters, ambulance

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