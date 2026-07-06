From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive

A helicopter medevacs injured service members from the 159th Medical Company during the War on Terror in 2005. Medevac capabilities have evolved from using a wagon or cart to technologically advanced mobile treatment units that get the warfighter treated and transported to safety quickly.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9795352
|VIRIN:
|260706-D-D0232-1380
|Resolution:
|1792x1014
|Size:
|644.4 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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