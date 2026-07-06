A battle casualty of the 1st battalion, 4th Marines, is brought to a helicopter for evacuation during the Vietnam War. Medevac capabilities have evolved from using a wagon or cart to technologically advanced mobile treatment units that get the warfighter treated and transported to safety quickly.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9795356
|VIRIN:
|260706-O-VO263-3099
|Resolution:
|5763x4664
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From wagons to air ambulances: Medevac keeps the fight alive [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.