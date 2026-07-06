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    INR 250 Times Square Red Steps Group Photo [Image 2 of 2]

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    INR 250 Times Square Red Steps Group Photo

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jimmy Ivy 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    From front to back, NATO service members, U.S. Coast Guardsmen, Republic of Korea Navy sailors, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy Sailors, Royal Moroccan Navy sailors and Senegalese Navy sailors pose for a group photo on the iconic red steps in Times Square during International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9795330
    VIRIN: 260703-N-EJ843-1029
    Resolution: 3921x2801
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, INR 250 Times Square Red Steps Group Photo [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INR 250 Times Square Red Steps Group Photo
    INR 250 Times Square Red Steps Group Photo

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    TAGS

    Meet the Fleet
    250 years
    New York
    INR 250

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