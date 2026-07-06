INR 250 Times Square Red Steps Group Photo

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From front to back, NATO service members, U.S. Coast Guardsmen, Republic of Korea Navy sailors, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy Sailors, Royal Moroccan Navy sailors and Senegalese Navy sailors pose for a group photo on the iconic red steps in Times Square during International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jimmy Ivy III)