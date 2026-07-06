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    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250 [Image 8 of 8]

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    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250

    WASHINGTON CITY, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hayman 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during Salute to America 250 over Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. America’s team celebrated America’s 250th birthday by conducting an aerial demonstration and outreach events throughout the national capital region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hayman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:42
    Photo ID: 9795142
    VIRIN: 260703-F-NJ333-3529
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 16.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON CITY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250
    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250
    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250
    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250
    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250
    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250
    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250
    Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250

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    United States Air Force
    Salute to America
    Thunderbirds
    Freedom250
    Blind Trust

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