Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during Salute to America 250 over Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. America’s team celebrated America’s 250th birthday by conducting an aerial demonstration and outreach events throughout the national capital region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hayman)