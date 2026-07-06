The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during Salute to America 250 over Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. America’s team celebrated America’s 250th birthday by conducting an aerial demonstration and outreach events throughout the national capital region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:42
|Photo ID:
|9795141
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-NJ333-3367
|Resolution:
|6362x4241
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON CITY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.