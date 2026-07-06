The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during Salute to America 250 over Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. During this event, the Thunderbirds performed the first-ever aerial demonstration over the National mall to celebrate American's 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:42
|Photo ID:
|9795136
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-NJ333-1607
|Resolution:
|4735x3157
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON CITY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.