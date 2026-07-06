Thunderbirds celebrate Salute to America 250

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform during Salute to America 250 over Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. During the event, the Thunderbirds conducted the first-ever aerial demonstration over the National mall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Hayman)