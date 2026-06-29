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A specialized team from the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), made up of one Sailor, U.S. Navy civilians, and Japanese Master Labor agreement employees, attended freeze seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard in May 2026. For more than 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo)