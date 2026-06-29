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U.S. Naval Ship Repair and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Master Labor Agreement employees work with their instructor to wrap copper tubing around a 8-inch saltwater pipe during freeze seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard on May 12. For more than 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel DeAngelis)