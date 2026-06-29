U.S. Naval Ship Repair and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Master Labor Agreement employees work wrap copper tubing around a 8-inch saltwater pipe during freeze seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard on May 12. For more than 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. 7th Fleet.
(U.S. Navy photo by Daniel DeAngelis)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 23:32
|Photo ID:
|9794201
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-N0664-1006
|Resolution:
|7214x4812
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freeze Seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SRF-JRMC Prepares for Freezing Temperatures
No keywords found.