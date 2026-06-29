Freeze Seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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An 8-inch saltwater pipe is freeze sealed during training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard in May 2026. For more than 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo)