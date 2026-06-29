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    Freeze Seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard [Image 3 of 4]

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    Freeze Seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    An 8-inch saltwater pipe is freeze sealed during training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard in May 2026. For more than 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 23:32
    Photo ID: 9794203
    VIRIN: 260513-N-N0664-1003
    Resolution: 1848x1320
    Size: 638.11 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Freeze Seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    Freeze Seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    Freeze Seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    Freeze Seal training on board Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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    #WeCanDoAnything!
    #NanDemoDekimasu!

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