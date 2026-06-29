Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park

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260703-N-BC411-1012 JERSEY CITY (Jul 03, 2026) Musician 3rd Class Christian Olver from Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound performed at Liberty State Park at the Aviation event being held during the International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)