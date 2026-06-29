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    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park [Image 8 of 12]

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    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park

    JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Pharis 

    Navy Band Northeast

    260703-N-BC411-1008 JERSEY CITY (Jul 03, 2026) Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound performed at Liberty State Park at the Aviation event being held during the International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 21:03
    Photo ID: 9794115
    VIRIN: 260704-N-PQ545-1008
    Resolution: 5877x3918
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Andrea Pharis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park
    Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park

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    Navy Band Northeast
    Navy Band
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