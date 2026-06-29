260703-N-BC411-1008 JERSEY CITY (Jul 03, 2026) Navy Band Northeast's Rhode Island Sound performed at Liberty State Park at the Aviation event being held during the International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 21:03
|Photo ID:
|9794115
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-PQ545-1008
|Resolution:
|5877x3918
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Andrea Pharis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.