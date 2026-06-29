Navy Band Northeast performs at Liberty State Park

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260703-N-BC411-1011 JERSEY CITY (Jul 03, 2026) Chief Musician Marc Heskett from Navy Band Northeast gives out stickers to audience members at Liberty State Park at the Aviation event being held during the International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)