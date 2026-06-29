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    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250 [Image 13 of 13]

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250

    MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    2nd Marine Division

    A MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force Sail 250, flies over the Statue of Liberty as part of International Naval Review 250 in Manhattan, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 12:42
    Photo ID: 9793415
    VIRIN: 260704-M-EG001-1735
    Resolution: 7642x5097
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250 [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250

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    TAGS

    Blue Green Team
    International Naval Review
    USMC News
    America250
    freedom250
    INR250

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