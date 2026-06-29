U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250

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The Patrouille de France, unit of the French Air and Space Force, perform an aerobatic demonstration as part of International Naval Review 250 in Manhattan, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)