U.S. Marines and Sailors Man the Rails for INR250

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United Arab Emirates Air Force AI Fursan aerobatic display team, show off capabilities of the Hongdu L-15 as part of International Naval Review 250 in Manhattan, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)