Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence

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A Colonial-era American Fife and Drum Band takes part in the Star-Spangled Parade and Celebration at the Millennium Plaza Park in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on July 4, 2026. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers presented the colors to kick off the celebration, and attendees celebrated with food, music, carnival games, and an old-fashioned Pie Eating Contest. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)