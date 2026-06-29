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    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence [Image 1 of 12]

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    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence

    LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Brig. Gen. Jenifer E. Pardy, Joint Domestic Operations Commander, pauses for a photo with members of the Oregon Army National Guard 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion Color Guard before the start of the Star-Spangled Parade & Celebration in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on July 4, 2026. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers presented the colors to kick off the celebration as attendees celebrated the 250th Anniversary of American Independence with food, music, carnival games, and an old-fashioned Pie Eating Contest. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 01:37
    Photo ID: 9793007
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-CH590-1020
    Resolution: 5604x3705
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence

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    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Lake Oswego
    Fourth of July
    Oregon National Guard
    250th Anniversary of American Independence
    Brig. Gen. Jenifer Pardy

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