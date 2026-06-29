Oregon National Guard Brig. Gen. Jenifer E. Pardy, Joint Domestic Operations Commander, pauses for a photo with members of the Oregon Army National Guard 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion Color Guard before the start of the Star-Spangled Parade & Celebration in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on July 4, 2026. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers presented the colors to kick off the celebration as attendees celebrated the 250th Anniversary of American Independence with food, music, carnival games, and an old-fashioned Pie Eating Contest. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 01:37
|Photo ID:
|9793007
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-CH590-1020
|Resolution:
|5604x3705
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence
No keywords found.