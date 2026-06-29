Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence

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Oregon National Guard Brig. Gen. Jenifer E. Pardy, Joint Domestic Operations Commander, renders a hand salute during the singing of the National Anthem at the Star-Spangled Parade & Celebration in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on July 4, 2026. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers presented the colors to kick off the celebration as attendees celebrated the 250th Anniversary of American Independence with food, music, carnival games, and an old-fashioned Pie Eating Contest. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)