Oregon National Guardsmen take part in the 250th Anniversary of American Independence

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon National Guard Brig. Gen. Jenifer E. Pardy, Joint Domestic Operations...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon National Guard Brig. Gen. Jenifer E. Pardy, Joint Domestic Operations Commander, pauses for a photo with members of the Oregon Army National Guard 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion Color Guard before the start of the Star-Spangled Parade &amp; Celebration in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on July 4, 2026. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers presented the colors to kick off the celebration as attendees celebrated the 250th Anniversary of American Independence with food, music, carnival games, and an old-fashioned Pie Eating Contest. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Oregon National Guard took part in ceremonies, festivities, and community events across Oregon to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of American Independence on July 4, 2026. Activities included guest speakers, Color Guard presentations, music performances, static displays, and flyovers. Oregon National Guard service members honored the historic Semiquincentennial, marking the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.



Air National Guard Brigadier General Jenifer E. Pardy, Joint Domestic Operations Commander, addressed attendees at the Star-Spangled Parade and Celebration at Millennium Plaza Park in Lake Oswego. She discussed the legacy of early militiamen and their significant contributions to the American Revolutionary War.



“Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of farmers, blacksmiths, shopkeepers, and tradesmen stepped out of their homes, picked up their muskets, and changed the course of human history,” Pardy said. “They defended their families and the right to self-governance. That tradition of the Citizen-Soldiers is the oldest military tradition in America.”



The Lake Oswego celebration also featured the Oregon Army National Guard’s 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion Color Guard, who presented the Colors. The event included music, carnival games, a variety of food options, and a traditional pie-eating contest.



Pardy noted that Soldiers and Airmen of the Oregon National Guard, who uphold a tradition of service, are also your neighbors and pointed out that they may be present in this audience, working in civilian careers as “teachers, nurses, welders, or business owners.”



“Most days of the year they live the same lives you do,” she said. “But when the call comes, when a wildfire threatens a community, when floodwaters rise…and when our nation needs them overseas, they put on the uniform, and they go.”



The 142nd Wing from the Portland Air National Guard Base spent the day flying their F-15EX Eagle II jets over 30 cities in Oregon and Southwest Washington as part of their Patriot flyovers.



“These flyovers are our way of celebrating our nation’s heritage while directly connecting with the communities we serve and protect here in the Pacific Northwest,” said Col. Joshua Havanus, a fighter pilot assigned to the unit.



At the annual St. Paul Rodeo, two Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment flew over the grandstand right after the national anthem to celebrate the rodeo's 90th anniversary. Soldiers also brought some of their M-ATVs (MRAP All-Terrain Vehicles) for display, giving visitors a chance to meet Oregon Guardsmen and learn more about the armored vehicles.



The Oregon Army National Guard’s "No Brass, No Ammo" brass band brought Riverview Park in Independence to life with their performance. As a dynamic part of the 234th Army Band, they energize both military ceremonies and community gatherings. With lively traditional, jazz, and modern brass pieces, stirring marches, and selections from historical repertoire, No Brass, No Ammo shares the Army’s story through its unique musical renditions.



The concert in Independence was not the only venue where members of the 234th Army Band performed. The group “45 Away” played at the 4th of July Family Festival at Happy Valley Park in Happy Valley. This high-energy, 12-member band played family-friendly songs ranging from the 1970s to today's most popular hits. The music had attendees dancing and interacting with many members of the band, as the group was the closing act to the day-long festival.