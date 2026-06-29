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    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest [Image 3 of 9]

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    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Navy Band Southwest’s Popular Music Group “The Destroyers” performed at Naval Base Point Loma’s Freedom Fest on July 4, 2026. This event brought together service members and their families to celebrate Independence Day and 250 years of American freedom.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 23:45
    Photo ID: 9792929
    VIRIN: 260704-N-LB807-2268
    Resolution: 4267x2845
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest
    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest
    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest
    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest
    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest
    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest
    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest
    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest
    Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    CNRSW
    Navy Band Southwest
    navy music
    America 250

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