Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest

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Musician Second Class Emily Duff (saxophone instrumentalist), Musician Third Class Vincent Friedel (saxophone instrumentalist), and Musician Second Class Ashley Pollock (vocalist) perform with "The Destroyers".

Navy Band Southwest’s Popular Music Group “The Destroyers” performed at Naval Base Point Loma’s Freedom Fest on July 4, 2026. This event brought together service members and their families to celebrate Independence Day and 250 years of American freedom.