Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest

Date Taken: 07.05.2026 Date Posted: 07.04.2026 23:45 Photo ID: 9792917 VIRIN: 260705-N-LB807-8596 Resolution: 4267x2845 Size: 4.02 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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