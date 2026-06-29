Navy Band Southwest’s Popular Music Group “The Destroyers” performed at Naval Base Point Loma’s Freedom Fest on July 4, 2026. This event brought together service members and their families to celebrate Independence Day and 250 years of American freedom.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 23:45
|Photo ID:
|9792928
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-LB807-5623
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest The Destroyers at Freedom Fest [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.