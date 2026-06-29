260704-N-PG545-1073, New York City (July 4, 2026) U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs in Times Square, New York City, July 4, 2026. The brass quintet provided musical support for various events across the city in support of the International Naval Review 250, celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 23:35
|Photo ID:
|9792925
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-PQ545-1073
|Resolution:
|7164x4776
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs in Times Square [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.