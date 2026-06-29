U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs in Times Square

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260704-N-PG545-1065, New York City (July 4, 2026) Musicians 1st Class Caeley Jackson, trumpet, and Nicholas Halbig, trombone, perform with the U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet in Times Square, New York. The brass quintet provided musical support for various events across the city in support of the International Naval Review 250, celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)