U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs in Times Square

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260704-N-PG545-1016, New York City (July 4, 2026) Musician 1st Class John Mangonon, from Elk Grove, California, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet in Times Square, New York City, July 4, 2026. The brass quintet provided musical support for various events across the city in support of the International Naval Review 250, celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)