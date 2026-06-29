Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260704-N-PG545-1022, New York City (July 4, 2026) U.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet performs in Times Square, New York City, July 4, 2026. The brass quintet provided musical support for various events across the city in support of the International Naval Review 250, celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)