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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday [Image 19 of 21]

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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Col. Melissa Cantwell, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton; Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy; and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, Fort Hamilton’s senior enlisted leader, present command challenge coins on July 4, 2026, to Soldiers and Airmen of the ceremonial cannon‑firing team from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion. Both units, tenant organizations at Fort Hamilton, were recognized for their support to America’s 250th birthday during Sail4th 250 and the International Naval Review. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9792890
    VIRIN: 260705-A-LO645-6401
    Resolution: 4806x4128
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday [Image 21 of 21], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Hamilton Celebrates America250 With Cannon Salutes, Community Honors, and July 4th Open Installation Event

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    New York National Guard
    IMCOM
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR250

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