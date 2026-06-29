Col. Melissa Cantwell, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton; Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy; and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, Fort Hamilton’s senior enlisted leader, present command challenge coins on July 4, 2026, to Soldiers and Airmen of the ceremonial cannon‑firing team from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion. Both units, tenant organizations at Fort Hamilton, were recognized for their support to America’s 250th birthday during Sail4th 250 and the International Naval Review. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 22:41
|Photo ID:
|9792890
|VIRIN:
|260705-A-LO645-6401
|Resolution:
|4806x4128
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday [Image 21 of 21], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hamilton Celebrates America250 With Cannon Salutes, Community Honors, and July 4th Open Installation Event
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