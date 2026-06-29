Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships Past Fort Hamilton for America’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Melissa Cantwell, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton; Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy; and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, Fort Hamilton’s senior enlisted leader, present command challenge coins on July 4, 2026, to Soldiers and Airmen of the ceremonial cannon‑firing team from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion. Both units, tenant organizations at Fort Hamilton, were recognized for their support to America’s 250th birthday during Sail4th 250 and the International Naval Review. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)